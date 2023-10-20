The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Highs in the mid 90s will have North Texas feeling a bit like summer over the weekend.

The National Weather Service reported, “Sunny skies with light southwest winds becoming northerly around 10 mph are expected today, but temperatures will still top 90 degrees across a few areas. Clear skies and lights winds will help temperatures cool into the mid 50s to lower 60s by Saturday morning. The return of southerly winds near 10 mph Saturday afternoon will help highs warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again despite increasing high clouds over the area.”

There’s also an increased fire threat across western central Texas through the weekend.