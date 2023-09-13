DALLAS (KDAF) — Apple unveiled Tuesday their new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, causing the internet to go crazy over its new design and features.

The phone is designed with aerospace-grade titanium, USB-C port and the new design will allow users to customize their experience, according to Apple.

“The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max,” Apple said.

iPhone 15 features | Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four colors (including the much anticipated pink!) Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.

iPhone 15 design | Apple

“This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max represent the best of Apple design and industry-first innovations to help enrich the everyday experiences of our users, while enabling them to unleash their creativity.”

