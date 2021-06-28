Iowa man accused of making bomb threat over lack of McDonald’s dipping sauce

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened to blow up a McDonald’s because the restaurant didn’t include dipping sauce for his Chicken McNuggets.

Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department said 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer Jr. called a McDonald’s restaurant in Ankeny around 5:20 p.m. Saturday after discovering his order was incorrect.

In the call, Golwitzer allegedly threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee.

According to a criminal complaint, police called Golwitzer at the phone number used to make the threat. Police said he admitted over the phone, and later in an interview at the police department, that he made the threats.

Golwitzer has been charged with a Class D felony: false report of explosive or incendiary device.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday and was released on bond Sunday.