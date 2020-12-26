Investigators hold news conference on progress in Nashville explosion case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal officials are reportedly ‘making progress’ in the downtown Nashville explosion case.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said at a news conference Saturday that authorities have over 500 leads. There are believed to be no other active threats to Nashville or the surrounding area.

“We have no indication of additional explosive threats; no other explosive devices were discovered during our secondary sweep [Friday],” Cochran said.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the federal government is conducting their investigation and officials are working to try and get people back into their businesses as soon as possible. About 40 businesses were impacted and all businesses/buildings will have to be cleared through codes.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.