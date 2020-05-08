Travel the world, watch concerts, and help children across the world during the pandemic – all from your couch

The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on everyone’s travel and leisure plans. Vacations haven been canceled, events and concerts have been postponed as well.

Virtual concerts and events have become the norm, but there is one coming up this Saturday that will let you travel the world, and watch performances from the likes of Cher and p!nk!

UNICEF is hosting a 1-night only virtual event to both entertain and provide support and resources for children across the world during the pandemic.

UNICEF Won’t Stop airs Saturday at 7PM CST / 8PM ET and will feature exclusive performances from artists like Cher, p!nk, Sheryl Crow, Rod Stewart, Sting, and more.

You’ll also get to hear from UNICEF Guides and ambassadors that will take you through the work they do around the world.

The event is free to stream. find out more about the event or to register, visit unicefwontstop.org