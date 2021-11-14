State TV: 2 moderate quakes jolt southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media reported Sunday that two moderate earthquakes have struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

Iran’s Seismological Center said that the quake struck Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz in midafternoon, about 1000 kilometers (640 miles) south of the Iranian capital of Tehran. It said the heaviest temblor struck at a depth of 18 kilometers (about 11 miles).

The epicenter is located some 60 kilometers (some 36 miles) southwest of Bandar Abas port in Hormozgan province.

There was no immediate report on damages or casualties. The USGS report set the earthquake at magnitude 6.3.

State TV said the quake was felt in Kerman and Fars provinces, both located in the north of Hormozgan province.

The report said assessment teams had deployed to analyze the situation.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.