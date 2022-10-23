JERUSALEM (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Rama’s three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.

After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travelers.

Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.

Rama met with Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose office said the two discussed bilateral ties and “overcoming common challenges faced by the two countries, with an emphasis on the Iranian threat,” and proposed cyber defense cooperation.

“Israel will assist as much as possible in the effort against Iran. We see this as a national interest and an historical obligation,” Lapid said.

The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.

The ministry said Rama would also meet with Israel’s figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.