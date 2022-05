DALLAS (KDAF) — She recently made history when she became the first Mexican-born female wrestler to ever win the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Yes, we’re talking about Thunder Rosa (Melissa Cervantes). Inside DFW’s Yolonda Williams sat down with Cervantes to talk about her career, family and success.

When Thunder Rosa stopped by the KDAF/CW33 studios, she showed us some moves on our reporter, Landon Wexler. It’s safe to say, you don’t mess with the champion.

Rule #1: don’t underestimate @thunderrosa22’s ability to put you in a headlock…

You can see why below ⬇️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/PFDHwW7z0l — Landon Wexler (@landonwexler) April 1, 2022