BRUAM’S SPONSORED CONTENT — ‘Tis the season and to celebrate this time of the year, Braum’s is getting into the holiday spirit.

Braum’s is serving up an entire festive ice cream lineup featuring Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip and Eggnog.

All the holiday flavors are available in three-pint containers from Braum’s Fresh Market.

If you’re into the more complex ice cream concoctions, then you are in for a treat. Braum’s has also introduced Cinnamon Crumb Cake Fancy Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie Fudge Fancy Sundae to its menus.

They also have baked goods. The big rollout also includes seasonal favorites from Braum’s Bakery, including Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread, Sugar Cookies, Cranberry Pecan Bagels. Fresh baked Dinner Rolls will be in stores beginning Oct. 24.

Finally, the holiday season is not complete without Braum’s Traditional Eggnog drink, available in half gallons.