DALLAS(KDAF)—Oftentimes, people who are confused about what to wear turn to black as a default. Enter Bianca Schiffman, a color analysis specialist, and personal stylist.

Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo sat down with her to talk about a trend that was big decades ago and is resurgent now.

Limiting the items in your closet to those that look great on you, Bianca said it makes getting dressed easy and simple. You’re also shopping more consciously, so it saves you time and money.

Putting on your wow colors boosts your self-confidence and makes you feel good about yourself. She said it’s contagious because you feel awesome in any color you wear.

Using Color Analysis, you can select colors that complement your overall look and work for you. You should wear the clothes, not the clothes should wear you. According to Bianca, you have to find your “better than black” colors.

From denim to metallics to blush, eyebrow, and lip colors, she customized everything.

You might need a color analysis if you’re a business professional, in sales, speaking publicly, a teacher, starting a new job or career, or owning your own business. Is your body changing after losing or gaining weight? Feeling like you have nothing to wear despite having a closet full of clothes.

To book a session with Bianca Schiffman, visit her website or follow her on her Instagram.