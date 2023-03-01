DALLAS (KDAF) — With a wave of their knife and a sprinkle of their secret spice mix, Barley & Board transforms ordinary ingredients into charcuterie dreams!

Isn’t a well-done charcuterie board the ultimate hors d’oeuvre? We sure think so – and so do the folks at Barley & Board.

The local eatery crafted their dining experience around that edible art – but they didn’t stop there. They’ve mastered the art of the pastrami sandwich, the burger, the handcrafted cocktail, and more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

See Inside DFW’s full behind the board experience above!