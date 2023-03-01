DALLAS (KDAF) — With a wave of their knife and a sprinkle of their secret spice mix, Barley & Board transforms ordinary ingredients into charcuterie dreams!
Isn’t a well-done charcuterie board the ultimate hors d’oeuvre? We sure think so – and so do the folks at Barley & Board.
The local eatery crafted their dining experience around that edible art – but they didn’t stop there. They’ve mastered the art of the pastrami sandwich, the burger, the handcrafted cocktail, and more.
See Inside DFW’s full behind the board experience above!