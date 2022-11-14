DALLAS (KDAF) — I’m not expecting nor do I have any kids of my own, but I do love good exercise. This exercise here at North Park Mall is free and a perfect way to bond with your baby well actually, the inspiration is a very sad story but with a really somewhat happy ending.

Like many fulfilling pursuits in life, Kosolu Ananti, creator of Afrikopop, this maternal exercise is rooted in a tragic event from her life.

“I created Afrikopop after the death of my first son. He died in August of 2016, after seven days of being born,” Kosolu Ananti, creator of Afrikopop, said.

Kosolu says she went into preterm labor on July 21. She gave birth to her beautiful boy on July 23, and he passed on July 31.

“I thought that body failed me and I wanted to do something that would help me feel good. So part of my therapy was dancing and moving,” she said.

And that’s how Afrikopop was born. She combined her love of dancing with West African modern dance music with body sculpting exercises.

In 2018, Kosulu was pregnant again and began doing Mommy Moves with Afrikopop. This led her to begin dancing at Bookmarks and North Park mall. Since then, her movement has attracted dozens of mothers.

“Throughout my pregnancy, I was like, ‘You know what, we need to do something for moms. I need to do something for pregnant women to feel like they can move safely while they’re pregnant,'” Kosolu said.

To learn more about Afrikopark, click here.