DALLAS (KDAF) — You can get a taste of the Windy City right at home in Dallas!

Inside DFW got an inside look at a Chicago-based restaurant company, Portillos, from the food to the ambiance and its history.

A spokesperson said, “One of the main goals of the franchise is to create an unrivaled experience for its customers.” With hot dogs, burgers, salads, and milkshakes, the restaurant has something for everyone.

Elizabeth Leen, marketing manager of Portillos, said, “I’ve been with Portillos for about 11 years, and I’ve been to just about every restaurant that we’ve opened. The love that DFW people have expressed for Portillo is something I never thought I would experience. It’s a very humbling experience to know that our french fries, our hamburgers, and even our Italian beef sandwiches, and our hot dogs take people back to 15 or 20 years ago.”

The food chain has over 60 restaurants across 9 states.

The colony location is considered the first location in the DFW area, but Leen said the franchise is expanding into Allen and South Arlington very soon.

If you want to try some of their food, you can order online, or walk right on in.