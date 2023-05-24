DALLAS(KDAF)—Eric Brittingham, founder of Wildlife on the Move, brings a unique approach to engaging kids in STEM at schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Eric’s approach to teaching STEM is certainly a unique one, and his “Amazing Adaptations” presentation is making an impact on the students. It’s a great way to keep kids interested and engaged in the world of science, technology, engineering, and math.

He takes the concepts of science, technology, engineering, and math and brings wild versions of these to the students. Through his presentations, Eric hopes to inspire the students to think more deeply about the natural world and to develop an appreciation for its intricacies.

He also encourages the students to explore the wonders of STEM and pursue their interests in these fields. If you want to see some of his shows, make sure to visit his website.