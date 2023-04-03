DALLAS(KDAF)—A steakhouse in Uptown Dallas with Mediterranean, French, and American fusion wines sounds like heaven, right?

We interviewed Perle on Maple Executive Chef, Esayas Estifanos who shared his passion for each of the restaurant’s dishes.

Estufanos said the restaurant is located at the base of the historic Stoneleigh Hotel and offers a wine-tasting dinner. Restaurant pairs meats with specific wines each day to complement each course.

Interested in booking a table for date night this week or for the wine-tasting dinner? Visit PerleonMapleDallas.com Check out the full interview above to see some of the tasty food.