FLOWER MOUND, Tx (KDAF) — There is a new trend where adults get into “play therapy.”

According to a report from the University of North Texas, “Play therapy is to children what counseling is to adults. Play therapy utilizes play, children’s natural medium of expression, to help them express their feelings more easily through toys instead of words.”

If you are in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and you want to try out play therapy, Urban Vype is the perfect place for you.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo visited Urban Vybe Studios in the Lakeside area of Flower Mound to learn all about Aerial Yoga from Yoga Teacher and Author, Lacey Pruett.

She says it is rising in popularity as a form of play therapy for adults! Pruett also claims there are added benefits to inversions and going upside down. For more information about Urban Vybe, click here.