DALLAS(KDAF)— Easter is just around the corner. This might be a good event for you and your family if you’re looking to help out a good cause during the holiday season.

Ylang 23 is collecting Easter basket gifts for the kids and will be assembling them live at the store during this event, to help raise awareness for Jubilee Park & Community Center.

For some spring cheer, Dallas’ own Ylang 23 will open its doors on Saturday, April 1.

With real bunnies and a professional photographer, it’ll be the perfect Easter photo opportunity. Every family gets a free digital professional photo for free. Dondolo, a Dallas women’s and children’s clothing brand will also be onsite supporting Jubilee, and will be displaying some of their latest spring fashions to inspire the spirit.

Jubilee Park and Community Center’s mission is to revitalize, renew, and enrich the Jubilee Park Neighborhood in Southeast Dallas.

