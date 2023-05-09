DALLAS(KDAF)—Being able to communicate with animals is a dream that many people have, and now it is a reality with pet communicators.

Pet communicators are professionals who specialize in interpreting animal behavior, behavior patterns, and body language.

With this knowledge, they are able to establish a connection between the pet and the pet owner and enable them to communicate on a deeper level.

Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo got a chance to sit down and speak with Sandra Larson, An Animal Communicator, and Intuitive Life Coach. You can learn about Sandra’s services through her website and also does home visits.

Watch Sandra in action as she tells Jenny what her dog is thinking in the video above.