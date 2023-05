DALLAS(KDAF)—A dog treat… That’s only three cents per serving?

Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo showed us whether this online hack is verified or denied, using her own pup as the taste tester!

See how Charlie, her dog, reacts to the tasty treat in the video above. If you want the recipe check out the recipe below.

The recipe is simple:

1 cup oats

1 banana

Mash them up & create balls of dough

Place them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper

Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees