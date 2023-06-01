DALLAS(KDAF)— the Arlington Renegades brought home the XFL Championship Trophy after a stunning victory over the D.C. Defenders. Taking home the championship, the Renegades beat the Defenders 35-26.

The team’s star running back, De’Veon Smith, was a key contributor to the team’s success and was honored for his efforts.

To celebrate their victory, Smith made a stop at CW33 in Dallas, where he was interviewed about the team’s historic championship run.

Smith was all smiles while talking about the Renegades’ journey to the championship, reflecting on the team’s hard work and the brotherhood that was formed.

He said that the trophy was just the start as the Renegades look to build on the success of their season and continue to make a name for themselves in the XFL.

The Renegades and their fans have a lot to be proud of, and with the championship trophy in hand, Smith and the team are sure to be remembered for years to come.