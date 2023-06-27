Thomas J Henry—The Texas Yes Project organization focuses on closing the gap for educational equality among Title 1 students in four major cities in Texas – San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin.

Over the past 27 years, the organization has provided students with supplies and resources.

Danielle Gunter, Executive Director of Texas Yes, spoke with Inside with Jenny Anchondo. Guinter said their annual Drive Away for Education raffle is just around the corner. The winner this year will receive a new car valued at $40,000.

On August 9, the winner will be announced, and he or she will be able to choose from 5 different vehicles. The second-prize winner will receive a $4,000 shopping spree, while the third-place winner will receive a $2500 gas card.

For more information about the organization and a chance to win, visit the TexasYesProject website. From now until midnight on August 6, you can purchase your raffle tickets.