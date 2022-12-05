DALLAS (KDAF) — The number of families needing a holiday meal is sadly at an all-time high right now. However, there are forces within this community that are working day in and day out to bring meals to our neighbors with dignity and with integrity.

Joining us are Dr. Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry, and Dede McGuire from the nationally syndicated show Dede In The Morning.

Here is more of their interview with Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo.

Cheryl about the need. It is disturbing to hear what we’re dealing with right now.

It was disturbing before COVID hit. But now that COVID has hit, it has turned the faces of hunger into a face that most people wouldn’t even identify with because it could be your family. It could be your best friend that’s afraid to tell you that they need a meal. Some emergency happened during COVID that wiped out their savings, and they have nothing on their table to put for a meal. So come to a place called Minnie’s Food Pantry.

I love that it exists and that you just speak to people with such kindness and generosity. Dede gosh, I look at what you do, and you have your hands in so many different philanthropic ventures. I know what your schedule is like. I know how full your work day is. I’m wondering how do you do it all.

The one thing I always tell everybody is when Cheryl Action Jackson calls you, you do it. You pick up the phone, and you do it. The reason why is that the community has been so good to me and to us in our show. It’s how we give back. I’ve gone to some of [Cheryl’s] giveaways when she gives things and it’s so amazing. It’s done with such dignity and fun and respect. I said, ‘I have to be a part of anything that she’s doing.’

