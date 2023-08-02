THE PRIDHAM FAMILY SPONSORED CONTENT — In today’s Buy the Book, we’re chatting about bringing the world of inventors, and even real-life princesses to kids through a book series.

In a new book series about princesses, Princess Diana is the new topic.

Through Pridham Family’s captivating books, they aim to inspire young minds and spark their curiosity about the world of innovation and what it means to inspire and create something.

By introducing children to the fascinating stories behind famous inventors and their groundbreaking creations, the Pridham Family encourages young readers to think creatively and consider their own potential as future inventors.

Each book in the Pridham Family collection focuses on a different inventor, invention, or something that made a positive impact, offering a comprehensive and entertaining learning experience.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about their new series that will feature real-life princesses.