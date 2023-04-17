DALLAS(KDAF)—If you are looking for an experience to take you to another dimension, we have the place for you.

Gaming is often perceived as a lonely sport. The Immersive Gamebox is changing that – providing interactive, touchable, and social gaming spaces to everyone who comes in.

“It’s really about socializing for us – that’s part of our mission is to bring that social element back,” Nettie Davis with Immersive Gamebox USA said.

Under one roof at The Grandscape is about ten Gameboxes – at their Deep Ellum location, they have eight!

“Your movement is tracked, you’ll be moving characters and items within the game,” Davis said. “All the walls are touchscreen – so you’ll be touching and moving throughout the box to complete the adventure.”

Immersive Gamebox is expanding quickly throughout the United States.

“We’ve got nine U.S. sites and we’re adding three every month or two for the rest of the year,” Davis said. “If you don’t have us in your city or state, we’ll be there soon.”

