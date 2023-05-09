DALLAS(KDAF)—The Reunion Tower has been an iconic part of the Dallas skyline for 45 years. For the last few of those years, that architectural gem’s restaurant space was been vacant – until now!

Crown Block offers guests rare steaks, fine seafood, and handcrafted cocktails – all of which, according to Managing Partner Elizabeth Blau, are a tribute to Texas.

Chef Kim Canteenwalla is at the kitchen’s helm – offering a variety of marbled steaks, seafood, sushi, and artistic renditions of classic and unique entrees and sides.

With the tower’s panoramic view of Downtown Dallas, the Trinity River, and all its surrounding areas, each table has an equal backdrop. Book a reservation for your next date night here.