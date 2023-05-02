DALLAS(KDAF)—A photo facial promises correction of skin conditions associated with aging like brown spots, collagen laxity, and red lesions with no downtime.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited OVME in Plano at Legacy West to try it out for the first time. Watch the interview above to catch Jenny’s “before and after” pics .

Elizabeth Weiler, Director of Education and Development at OVME talks about how they determine if guests are good candidates for the treatment and when you can expect results.

Weiler said multiple treatments are typically recommended but many people will see results from just one treatment.

According to OVME, they use the world’s most powerful broadband light device to gently heat up the layers of skin to regenerate while also penetrating deep into the skin to boost your body’s natural ability to fight the appearance of aging.

You are recommended to book a consultation to see which services may be right for your type of skin.