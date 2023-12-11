DALLAS (KDAF) — It might not ever get too cold in Texas, but winter coats are still a seasonal necessity.

Holly Quartaro, lifestyle and fashion director at Galleria Dallas, shares a few trendy winter coats that can keep you looking good while you bundle up.

From cozy shearling to faux fur to unique novelty coats, there’s something for every style and budget. Even retro bomber jackets and timeless double-breasted coats are in the trends this season!

Check out the full segment above to inspire your winter fashion, and visit Galleria Dallas for all your winter style needs.