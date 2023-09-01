DALLAS (KDAF) — Dr. Rachel Nesse, a veterinarian at City Vet, discusses the importance of microchipping pets.

Studies show that dogs with microchips were more likely to be returned to their owners.

“So there was a pretty big study of about 7,000 dogs… In dogs that were not microchipped, about 20% made it back to the owners and dogs that were microchipped, about 52% made it back. So over half made it back to the owners with microchips where 1/5 of them did if they were not microchips. So definitely, definitely made a huge difference,” Dr. Rachel said.

Microchipping involves inserting a chip under the skin with an identification number. Shelters or veterinarians can use a scanner to read the number and connect it to the owner’s account. Microchips are not GPS trackers and cannot immediately locate lost pets. The microchip number stays with the animal for life as long as it is linked to a current account.

