PLANO (KDAF) — Working out has a way of making us feel refreshed and healthy. But after some time, we often feel the wear and tear in our bodies. Cryotherapy is a relatively-new treatment seeking to help that. Cryo1one is one of the most reputable cryotherapy businesses in the metroplex, so we decided to pay them and their founder a visit.

People of all ages can feel the benefits of cryotherapy, according to Carden. Young athletes in the area, some as young as 10 years old, come in for treatment.

What is Cryotherapy?

“What we’re doing is, the same benefits of a 15-minute ice bath, in three minutes – but completely dry,” Cryo1one founder, Kelly Carden said. “Cryotherapy is a 3-minute cold treatment that we do for people that helps with joint pain, arthritis. You also sleep better, releases endorphins, it helps you sleep better, boosts your metabolism. It’s allowing people to add recovery in an easier way for their schedule.”

What happens during that three minutes?

“It brings the blood to our core organs and highly oxygenates the blood. Afterwards, you’re getting oxygenated blood throughout your whole body which gives you a better workout. You’re looser, you’re ready to go – it’s a pre-workout if you will.”

CW33’s Landon Wexler gives cryotherapy a try at Cryo1one in Plano, Texas.

We at CW33 always like to give the activities we’re covering a shot. Landon Wexler did his journalistic due diligence and hopped in the -165 degree tank to see how it is. See his full experience above!