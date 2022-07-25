DALLAS (KDAF) — You know Lucky’s Chicken for bringing the taste of Nashville Hot Chicken to North Texas, but did you know they are expanding?

Officials say there are three new locations popping up in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Here’s what we know:

One location recently opened up in Dallas in Webb Chapel Village – 3106 Forest Lane

One location is expected to open in Richardson – 1545 East Belt Line Road

One location is expected to open in Oak Lawn – 3827 Lemmon Ave

Menu favorites include staples like chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders with four levels of spice depending on how hot you like it! Other favorites include the Slider combo, Howlin’ Fries and the Big Lou Sandwich.

For more information, click here.













Photos courtesy Lucky’s Hot Chicken.