DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33 wants to give a community shout-out, this time to the White Rock Lake Foundation.

They recently hosted the Jewel of Dallas Gala to benefit the maintenance and improvement of White Rock Lake.

CW33 producer Clarissa Bustamante got to go and said the event was amazing and the food was delicious.

Chefs from six different restaurants including Sfuzzi, Loro and Meridian in the Village Dallas were stationed around the Granada Theatre to serve guests.

There was also a silent auction. For more information, click here.