ADDISON, Tx (KDAF) — A Bay Area whiskey and wine bar concept has opened up its first location outside of the Golden State – District is officially open.

One of District’s most popular dishes: their brunch pizza.

“District is a great place to come hang out,” chef-partner at District Aaron Staudenmair said. “Our food is globally inspired – it’s designed to be sharable. You order for the table, not yourself… You grab a couple of bites and grab a round – and keep doing that until it’s time to roll on home.”

According to the team at District, they’re continuously looking to expand their whiskey and wine selections.

Along with their popular wine and whiskey menu, bartenders are able to whip up crafted cocktails too.

“Our wine and whiskey program is geared to pair with everything we do. We have a master sommelier who can pair everything with wine,” Staudenmair said.

District offers a great happy hour for fans of their alcohol selection too – see their full happy hour menu here.