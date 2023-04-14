DALLAS(KDAF)—If you’ve ever wanted a cat but maybe the person you live with is allergic or just doesn’t want the responsibility, it’s time you visit a cat café!

A new one recently popped up in East Dallas, serving up coffee and cat cappuccinos too (this place is all about the puns.

In one café, cats of all breeds, sizes, colors, ages (from kittens on), and friendly personalities call the space home. Visitors can get work done, enjoy a coffee or lunch date and simply feel their stresses melt away with a single purr.

After exploring and taking notes from some of the coolest cat cafes in Europe + Asia, Caroline and Rob Stovall, opened Whiskers + Soda Cat Café to offer folks a space to enjoy their feline friends while also encouraging adoption.

The space is tailor-made for the cats, while also offering a fresh-smelling place to enjoy food and drinks. In partnership with A Voice for All Paws, Whiskers + Soda functions as a foster home, where visitors can bond and even bring home any cat they meet. Each kitty at Whiskers + Soda is adoptable!

They also offer state-of-the-art cat boarding facilities with TVs, furniture, filtered air, and a live-feed camera that owners can use to check in on their pawe-some pals.

Learn more about visiting the café, adopting, and their cat boarding here.