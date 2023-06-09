DALLAS(KDAF)— Cafe Duro is the perfect spot to get all your needs satisfied. From delicious food to friendly service, you can find it all here.

The menu features a wide selection of items like their creative sandwiches, coffees, and wines.

Cafe Duro said, “Café Duro offers a variety of specialty dishes available to go or to enjoy in the café. Sip an espresso or an Aperol Spritz and enjoy a Pizzetta on the Sister patio”.

The atmosphere is inviting and comfortable, with plenty of seating to accommodate large groups and cozy booths for intimate gatherings.

You can see how beautiful the restaurant is in the full interview above.