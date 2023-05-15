(DALLAS)KDAF—There is no doubt that this is a restaurant that is all-purpose, whether you are looking for a romantic dinner with your partner or a drink with friends.

This place is picture-perfect, so don’t forget to bring your camera, The eye-catching restaurant, Catbird is located inside the Thompson Hotel Dallas.

The restaurant not only offers amazing views of the city but also carries excellent interior designs, art, and luxurious furniture. The sleek furniture and stylish artwork can be attributed to the various designers and artists from around the world

The Catbird menu also reflects the vibe of the restaurant by offering unique, quirky, and luxurious flavors. Whenever you go, you might have a different dish you’ve never tried before.

The main highlight though, is the craft cocktails. Inside DFW Stephanie Mendez gets a chance to see some of the most popular cocktails on the menu, including the ‘Catbird,’ as well as some secret menu options.

Whether you are looking for a special occasion dinner or just a casual night out, Catbird Restaurant is sure to please. Make sure to watch Stephanie’s experience by watching her full interview above.