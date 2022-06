DALLAS (KDAF) — Shopping vintage continues to be a trend when it comes to fashion!

Jewelry, hats, clothes, purses and shoes – Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams found a spot with decades of choices: Gratitude Vintage Clothing in Dallas!

For more than two decades, Gratitude Vintage Clothing has been in business, selling men’s women’s and children’s clothing for discounted prices.

They are located at 3613 Fairmount Street in Dallas. For more information, call them at 214-522-2921!