DALLAS(KDAF)—You’ll be glued to the performer’s every move

The performance at Magic Mike Live! is sure to be an unforgettable experience. You can expect to be entertained with high-energy dance routines, as well as fun and interactive audience participation.

The unique concept of a pop-up venue allows Magic Mike Live! to bring together the best of both worlds: a live show and an intimate club atmosphere.

From the moment you walk in, you can expect to be mesmerized by the state-of-the-art light and sound system, as well as the immersive environment that will make you feel like you are truly part of the show.

You can purchase tickets on Majic Mike’s live website, tickets starting at $49. Make sure to watch the full experience in the video above, which is unlike anything else.