DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re searching for a lake front property in Texas, Down Home in DFW is here to guide you in the right direction.

Nancy Pieper and Marian D’Unger, Coldwell Banker Apex Real Estate Brokers with 40 years of combined experience, share where and what to look for when looking for a lake house property.

The top real estate agents recommended Richland-Chambers as the best lake in Texas.

“It’s kind of an unknown, people haven’t really discovered it yet,” said Pieper. “It’s the third largest lake in Texas, it’s 350 miles around.”

Richland-Chambers is only 60 minutes from Dallas, making it a convenient spot for a weekend getaway. And because it’s still largely undiscovered, the prices are competitive, unlike most lake front properties that are very expensive. Richland-Chambers is also very close to Corsicana, which boasts local boutiques, restaurants, brick streets and an unparalleled small town feel.

“The lake front is beautiful there,” D’Unger said. “You’ve got gorgeous trees, you’ve got the lots that we have been selling and working with…You have a huge view of the lake, and the lake is so large, it’s not ever heavily trafficked.”

Lake properties can either be full or time part time, depending on your preference. But for every lake house, it’s important to remember that creatures and insects will always be prevalent — so if you’re wanting to keep the spiders away, a spider mister is necessary. It’s also important to know the area, particularly the water depth, to make sure you’re aware of how shallow or deep it is.

If you want more information on these lake front properties or other real estate, visit the Down Home in DFW website.