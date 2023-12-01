DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time for the Dallas Holiday Parade, presented by Verizon!

This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. You can watch all the fun live on CW33, with our hosts Jenny Anchondo, Yolonda Williams, Landon Wexler, Stephanie Mendez, and K-104’s J Kruz.

Jeannine Brew Braggs, from Verizon, stopped by the studio to talk about the excitement leading up to the parade.

“When we learned that the parade was looking for a sponsor, we thought, ‘that would be really cool,'” Braggs said. “We didn’t really know all that it entailed, but certainly it’s a big parade with a lot of attendees. What we found though, was that there were so many opportunities for our employees to get involved, and that was really something of interest to us.”

The parade is expecting over 700,000 attendees, so Verizon also worked to ensure that their network will be working smoothly to provide service and connectivity to those at the parade.

If you’re looking for holiday gift ideas, Bragg also shared a few ideas for the tech lover on your shopping list. From a Bluetooth speaker to a phone case to a Google Nest Hub and more, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

See the full segment above for more information, and be sure to tune in to the Dallas Holiday Parade on Dec. 2!