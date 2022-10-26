DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunny Wrockladge, psychic medium joined us to share the experience of her rock wrap parties.

Guests choose a stone from a curated collection. Then Sunny wraps the stone and creates a piece of jewelry while giving a reading. For children, she can also do more of a science/ geology lesson.

Sunny joined Inside DFW to show host Jenny Anchondo how she makes her rock jewelry. Watch the video player above for the full rundown of what you can expect at a rock-wrapping party.

To book, email MysticKathryn@gmail.com or call 469.438.5010 to book That Rock Lady, or click here.