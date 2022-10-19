DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Kendra Scott location has opened in Southlake and it just so happens to be one of the brand’s largest locations in Texas.

The new spot is located in the Southlake Town Square at 324 Grand Avenue West in Southlake.

What can people expect from this store other than its massive size? Well as Brittany Hays, store manager puts it, there is a lot of new. First off is a new book from the founder herself.

“We have our new book that just came out. We’re super excited to have Kendra’s story. [It is] very personalized [and] it goes in-depth into how she empowers women and empowered herself to create this amazing brand,” Hay said.

For those who are unfamiliar, empowering women is a major aspect of Kendra Scott as a brand. Their official motto is to create good in the world.

Of course, just like all other brands, Kendra Scott is getting ready for the fall season with a new fall collection of jewelry.

“It focuses on all of our jewel tones, as well as reinventing some of our signature pieces with little baguette stones around so you can shine and sparkle during all your faults. Another amazing part of this new collection is we have reinvented several of our hooks,” Hays said.

Of course, one of the best parts about Kendra Scott is that at any location, you can customize your jewelry in any way that you want to. So, fans will be delighted to know that customers can still expect the same level of customizability at the new Southlake location.

With more than 75 different stones and tons of options, the possibilities are truly endless at Kendra Scott.

For more information about Kendra Scott and this new location, visit their website by clicking here.