DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best ways to decompress from a stressful day at work is a good glass of wine.

And to get the most out of your glass, you need to understand the proper way to store your wine. That’s why we took a trip to 55 Seventy, a private wine club in Preston Center.

55 Seventy is an industry-defining space that reinvents how consumers enjoy, purchase and store wine. They give members a best-in-class tasting room, concierge-style cellar storage, and exclusive wine experiences in an upscale, approachable, and convenient location.

They offer exclusive memberships for collectors and social wine enthusiasts with a curated wine program different from other social clubs. The space features a climate-controlled storage cellar, champagne lounge, large private dining room, tasting bar, and garden room.

Members will experience a curated collection of wines without the restaurant markup, unique events, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Watch the video player above for a full tour of 55 Seventy and tips on how to store your wine.

