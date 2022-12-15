DALLAS (KDAF) — Back in 2016 during the Olympics, many people were noticing large red circles covering the bodies of Olympic athletes.

To the average person, everyone assumed that they were the physical toll that these competitive sports wage upon athletes. However, after further inspection and Google searching people found out that these circles were from an alternative therapy known as cupping.

If Olympians do this practice, then it surely is effective. Well, Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo wanted to learn more about cupping, also referred to as “fire cupping” and visited Stone International Wellness Center in Plano.

So, first things first, what is cupping?

Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin. The form of cupping we’re looking at today is also known as fire cupping, which uses heated cups to create suction on the skin.

“A lot of times in Asian culture, if you have a cold or flu or sick you get this and it helps your blood flow,” Quynh Chau Stone, founder of Stone International Wellness Center, said.

Experts use cupping to help with pain and other symptoms. This method draws fluid to areas that need treatment. The force that comes from the suction process expands and opens blood vessels under the skin.

This is perfect for athletes. Since their bodies are under heavy stress, they use cupping to help the healing process of parts of their bodies that get worked the most during sports. To the average person, i.e. our test subject Jenny, this sensation might be unusual at first.

“It’s hard to describe what it feels like. There’s definitely a sensation you definitely feel it. I wouldn’t say it’s painful. It feels like a super intense hot stone massage mixed with maybe a little pain towards the end,” Jenny said.

