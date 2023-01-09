DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW is at Breathe – Meditation and Wellness, and have you ever heard of a sound bath?

A sound bath is an immersive, meditative experience where the user is bathed in sound waves. This brings balance and relaxation to your mind, body, and spirit.

Leah Frazier is a sound instructor at Breathe – Meditation and Wellness, and she leads the sound baths.

“A sound bath is just a beautiful meditation. We call it the ‘gateway to all meditations’ and you’re just being mindful and listening to a various number of instruments, gongs, chimes, Tibetan bowls, Crystal bowls, all high frequency, but designed to deeply penetrate and heal the body,” Leah said.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo experienced a sound bath of her own and shows us how it’s all done. Watch the video player above to see the full experience.