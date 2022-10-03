DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve all tried it at one point or another, and for the person with little knowledge of how a Rubik’s cube works, it can be difficult to solve. Meanwhile, you see people post videos on social media solving these cubes in mere seconds just to make you feel even better about yourself.

Doing it on dry land is neat, and doing it underwater is arguably a bit more impressive, but doing it in space? Now, that’s really cool.

Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo talked to Bailey Burns, aerospace systems engineer and Rubik’s ambassador. She just conducted a pretty neat science experiment: she tested the hypothesis “Can you solve a Rubik’s cube in space?”

She wanted to test her cognitive abilities at different levels of gravity and see if at zero g, in space, could maintain enough focus to solve the Rubik’s cube.

