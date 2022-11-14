WEST COAST UNIVERSITY SPONSORED CONTENT — West Coast University offers a student-centric, dynamic healthcare education that contributes to its graduates’ success.

The student-centric approach combines critical thinking, industry-current technology, and hands-on experience that positions students and graduates to become leaders in their fields.

In this segment, Richild Berrick, PhD, MSN/Ed, RN, CNE, Campus Dean of Nursing chats with Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo about WCU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program which provides a hands-on learning experience.