DALLAS (KDAF) — From an old scrapyard to one of the most Instagrammable places in Dallas, Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ has had quite the history.

One of the best parts about living in the DFW area is that you’ll probably never get tired of finding new food places to try and if you need something to add to that bucket list, this place is sure to make your taste buds go ’round and round’.

“Ferris Wheelers is a barbecue restaurant with an attached 60,000 square foot backyard. We’ve got a Ferris wheel back there that you get to take as many pictures in front of as you want,” Cody Hand, Ferris Wheelers partner, said.

Home to mouthwatering smoked meats that you can enjoy on their own, in a sandwich or even inside melted queso, this food destination isn’t just aesthetics. They bring that signature Texas barbecue to the table, literally.

They are located at 1950 Market Center Blvd in Dallas and are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit wedothisandthat.com/ferriswheelers.