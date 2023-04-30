DALLAS(KDAF)— For those with bigger design goals than budgets, we’re bringing in HGTV star Interior Designer Breegan Jane.

Inside DFW caught up with Jane about how you can budget while decorating your home.

Jane said you can make a big difference in the look of your home, by simply just switching the hardware in your home.

“First thing is hardware, like almost everything in our space, whether it’s your bathroom, your bedroom, or your kitchen cabinets, they have hardware on there, and usually, that hardware can date your space,” said Jane.

Homeowners or renters should think hard about whether they want to spend money renovating rooms like the kitchen or fixing the cheap stuff first.