DALLAS (KDAF) — WOW, something you don’t see every day, Marky Mark comes to Dallas.

La Neta Cocina Y Lounge is a restaurant in Dallas that specializes in small-batch, handcrafted tequilas with bold flavor profiles and now has a collaboration with Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg and Co-founder, Aron Marquez, showcased the brand-new tequila while he was in town. While visiting the restaurant, the actor got a chance to pass out drinks directly from his bottles to partygoers’ cups, and even sign his autograph on a few bottles.

Wahlberg is a principal investor for the Flecha Azul Tequila. Co-Owner, Marquez said, “We became great partners and we can’t have a better partner in our brand than Mark.”