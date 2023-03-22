DALLAS (KDAF) — We can all agree, when it comes to time, it’s a precious thing that we don’t want to waste. Ramona Cruz-Peters with FabEveryDay.com has some really good time-saving food hacks.

Be sure to watch the video player above to learn these amazing time-saving food hacks:

Cut grape and cherry tomatoes in bulk

Quickly peeling potatoes

Quickly soften your butter

Peeling a large batch of hard-boiled eggs

Dicing eggs for egg salad

Chopping herbs quickly

Ramona Cruz-Peters said, “I like pretty things. I believe that you can still have nice things, even after kids and on a budget. I also believe that living fabulously is completely in your hands, as long as you prioritize. But the fab life can mean something different to everyone, and we all have a right to pick and choose rather than live a cookie-cutter lifestyle.”